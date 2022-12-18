Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,288 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 121,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5,243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 152,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,857,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $172.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average of $114.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

