Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

