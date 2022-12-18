Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,331 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. CWM LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $75.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

