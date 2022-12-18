Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,468 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

