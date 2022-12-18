Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 580 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 27,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in NIKE by 396.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 24.5% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 16,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.