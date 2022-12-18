Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

