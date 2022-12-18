Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC opened at $250.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.90. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

