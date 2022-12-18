Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $185,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

