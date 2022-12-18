Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $200,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $235.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.72 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

