Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $275,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,164,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,880,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 982,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,598,000 after buying an additional 75,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $160.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.