Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in FMC were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $124.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.01. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

