Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $319,000 Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.25. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

