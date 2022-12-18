Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $562,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 56.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 69.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.54 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $136.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.