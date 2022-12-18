Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after buying an additional 629,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,880,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,993,000 after buying an additional 546,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.8 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

