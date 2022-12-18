Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 585,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 129,225 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 418,468.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 611,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 610,964 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,599,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $20.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

