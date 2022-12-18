Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 199 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.58 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.79.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

