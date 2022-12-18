Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 2,867 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 239.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

