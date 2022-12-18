Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day moving average is $148.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,255 shares of company stock worth $4,124,927. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

