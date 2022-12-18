Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6,985.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MLM opened at $348.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

