Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 641 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

