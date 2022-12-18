Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 793 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.