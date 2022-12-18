McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $372.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.79. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.04 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

