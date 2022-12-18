McLean Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

V opened at $206.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.14. The company has a market cap of $389.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

