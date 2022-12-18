McLean Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

