McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 195.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.91.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.04 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

