Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.72. Medicure shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 20,700 shares.

Medicure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

