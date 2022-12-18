Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

