MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.