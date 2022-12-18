Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

