Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 99,697 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

