Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 69.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

