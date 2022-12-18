Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Accenture by 2.6% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.89.

ACN stock opened at $264.48 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.95. The company has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

