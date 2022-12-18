Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.