Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,048 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERTH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ERTH opened at $49.65 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01.

