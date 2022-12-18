Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 109 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $192.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average of $199.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.