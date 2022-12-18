Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 69 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $328.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.72.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

