Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 9 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 36,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,745,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,968,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,428.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,339.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,264.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,452.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.