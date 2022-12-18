Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

