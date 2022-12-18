Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,722 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.7 %

CRM opened at $128.27 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.89 and a 12 month high of $260.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

