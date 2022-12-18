Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.51 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.