Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,249 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of iRobot worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in iRobot by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($3.24). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $278.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.15 million. Research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

iRobot Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.