Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 368 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 333.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 410.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 172,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

