Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FREL stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

