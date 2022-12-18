Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 398 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $240.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.68.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.