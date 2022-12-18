Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 965 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,350,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,869,000 after acquiring an additional 229,605 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,890,000 after acquiring an additional 400,598 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,102,000 after buying an additional 433,343 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,519,000 after buying an additional 318,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 678,909 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11.

