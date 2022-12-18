Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,816,000 after buying an additional 16,972,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after buying an additional 9,233,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,241,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,795,000 after buying an additional 1,605,021 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

