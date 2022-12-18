MJP Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.