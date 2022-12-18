Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 6.7 %

MRNA opened at $193.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.03. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $321.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,005,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,994,074.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,899 shares of company stock worth $72,631,386. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.