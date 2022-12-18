Morgan Stanley Increases Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $162.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.50.
Sempra Stock Performance
Shares of SRE stock opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36. Sempra has a one year low of $124.44 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after buying an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sempra by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after buying an additional 201,639 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
