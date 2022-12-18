Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

NYSE MSI opened at $252.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.17. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

